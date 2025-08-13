Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Head-To-Head Survey

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Montauk Renewables has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Montauk Renewables and Hallador Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montauk Renewables 1.46% 1.01% 0.72% Hallador Energy -46.61% 10.65% 4.36%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montauk Renewables $175.74 million 1.59 $9.73 million $0.02 98.50 Hallador Energy $410.61 million 1.91 -$226.14 million ($4.99) -3.66

This table compares Montauk Renewables and Hallador Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Montauk Renewables has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hallador Energy. Hallador Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Montauk Renewables, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Montauk Renewables and Hallador Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montauk Renewables 0 3 0 0 2.00 Hallador Energy 0 2 2 1 2.80

Montauk Renewables presently has a consensus target price of $3.3333, indicating a potential upside of 69.20%. Hallador Energy has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.05%. Given Montauk Renewables’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Montauk Renewables is more favorable than Hallador Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Hallador Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Hallador Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hallador Energy beats Montauk Renewables on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montauk Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers (RIN) include large, long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, local utilities, and large refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Hallador Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana; and operation of logistics transport facility. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.