Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) and Rino International (OTCMKTS:RINO) Critical Contrast

Rino International (OTCMKTS:RINO – Get Free Report) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rino International and Montrose Environmental Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rino International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Montrose Environmental Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.33%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Rino International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rino International N/A N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group -5.10% 0.46% 0.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rino International and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Rino International and Montrose Environmental Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rino International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group $780.12 million 1.23 -$62.31 million ($1.51) -18.06

Rino International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montrose Environmental Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Rino International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Rino International has a beta of -7.56, suggesting that its share price is 856% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats Rino International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rino International

RINO International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental protection and remediation company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment primarily for use in the iron and steel industry; and anti-oxidation products and equipment for use in the manufacture of hot rolled steel plate products. Its products include Lamella Inclined Tube Settler Waste Water Treatment System, which comprise industrial water treatment equipment, effluent-condensing equipment sets, solid and liquid abstraction dewatering equipment, and coal gas dust removal and cleaning equipment; and Circulating, Fluidized Bed, Flue Gas Desulphurization System that removes particulate sulphur from flue gas emissions generated by the sintering process in the production of iron and steel; and High Temperature Anti-Oxidation System for hot rolled steel, a set of products and a mechanized system, which reduces oxidation-related output losses in the production of continuous cast hot rolled steel. In addition, it offers contract machining services for third-party industrial enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects. This segment also offers technical advisory and consulting services, including regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, ecosystem and toxicological assessments, and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. The company serves financial, oil and gas, utilities, construction, automotive, real-estate, midstream energy, manufacturing, commodities, petrochemical, food and beverage, telecommunications, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

