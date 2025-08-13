Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Allbirds Price Performance

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.86. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 49.36% and a negative return on equity of 87.92%. The business had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Allbirds will post -11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allbirds news, CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $31,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,032 shares in the company, valued at $700,928.80. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allbirds by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allbirds by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

