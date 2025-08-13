Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.58.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.6%

BEN stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 250.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,985,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 263,619 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,403,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,223,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,419 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,438,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $130,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 5,237,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,460 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

