Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Price

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TEM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Tempus AI Trading Up 9.1%

NASDAQ TEM opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 4.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.20. Tempus AI has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $91.45.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $314.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.84 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 122.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.86) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tempus AI will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempus AI

In other Tempus AI news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 205,847 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $13,927,608.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,474.26. The trade was a 92.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $10,452,137.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,274,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,058,454.71. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 758,772 shares of company stock valued at $51,005,175. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

