Morgan Stanley Lowers Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Price Target to $35.00

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.06% from the stock’s current price.

PRMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of Primo Brands stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Primo Brands has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Primo Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMB. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Primo Brands during the first quarter valued at $608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Primo Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,414,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,205,000 after purchasing an additional 96,366 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Primo Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Brands by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Primo Brands during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

