Morgan Stanley Raises Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $9.30

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.60 to $9.30 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $84,017.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 242,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,956.22. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $53,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 804.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

