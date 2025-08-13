Morgan Stanley Raises Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $113.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $112.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.41. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $112.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.72 and its 200-day moving average is $90.08.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,439.92. The trade was a 42.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

