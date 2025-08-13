MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Up 1.8% After Analyst Upgrade

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $77.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MP Materials traded as high as $82.50 and last traded at $75.64. 11,143,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 9,107,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.32.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -118.95 and a beta of 2.30.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. MP Materials’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

