Music Stocks Worth Watching – August 11th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that operate within the music industry—everything from record labels and streaming services to concert promoters and music publishers. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to revenue streams such as streaming royalties, licensing fees, live performances and merchandise. Performance of music stocks typically hinges on factors like consumer listening habits, catalog acquisitions and technological innovation in distribution. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,725,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,851,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.07.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.98. The company had a trading volume of 20,290,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,896,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,239,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,537,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.78 and a 200-day moving average of $119.63. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $77.74 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $283.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.17.

