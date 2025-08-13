Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 80.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SiTime by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SiTime by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $216.66 on Wednesday. SiTime Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $268.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $69.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Barclays upped their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SiTime from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In other news, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $1,602,864.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,197,683.95. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.53, for a total value of $1,050,669.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 107,204 shares in the company, valued at $22,033,638.12. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,783 shares of company stock worth $13,921,517 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

