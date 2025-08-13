Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 974,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,286,000 after acquiring an additional 386,295 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 741.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 428,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after purchasing an additional 377,993 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 599.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 315,772 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 548,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,971,000 after purchasing an additional 212,102 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Bancorp by 514.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 178,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149,828 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.30. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $70.63.

Insider Activity at Bancorp

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 141,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $9,156,250.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 816,443 shares in the company, valued at $52,938,164.12. This represents a 14.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $87,480. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $157,786 and have sold 300,000 shares valued at $19,260,310. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bancorp

Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.