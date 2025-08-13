Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRN opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.49. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $506.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About Trinity Industries

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.