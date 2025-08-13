Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 212.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 146,542.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In related news, CEO Melanie Arlene Huet sold 8,800 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $44,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,755.77. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -47.46%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

