Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 967,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 804.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VIAV. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $8.60 to $9.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.19 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 3.21%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 8,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $84,017.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 242,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,956.22. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

