Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,728 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Banner by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banner by 816.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Banner by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

BANR opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.26. Banner Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $78.05.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.96 million. Research analysts predict that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Banner in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Banner from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

