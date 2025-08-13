Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 6.1% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 345.6% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.25. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $72.31 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.35.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 76.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Further Reading

