Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $55,812.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,491.99. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE CWT opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $264.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

