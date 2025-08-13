Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 57,169 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Chemours by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shane Hostetter bought 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,196.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,348.32. This trade represents a 8.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Damian Gumpel purchased 7,822 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $77,828.90. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 131,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,424.95. This trade represents a 6.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 29,740 shares of company stock valued at $300,633. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chemours from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Chemours Price Performance

NYSE:CC opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 35.14% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is -12.50%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

