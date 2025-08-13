Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $791,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 60,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 178,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 38,396 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.