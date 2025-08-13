Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $297,000 Stake in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Interparfums in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Interparfums by 29.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Interparfums by 52.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Interparfums by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interparfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. Interparfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.65 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.65 and a 200-day moving average of $126.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). Interparfums had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $333.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Interparfums’s dividend payout ratio is 64.13%.

In other news, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $139,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total transaction of $53,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,638. This represents a 20.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

