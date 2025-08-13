Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 214,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 241,881 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 43,610 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.19. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.96%.

PPBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

