Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 336.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 135,100.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.45.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.75.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $96,111.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 294,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,542.42. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

