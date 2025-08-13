Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $339,000 Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 38.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 455.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 48,198 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 157,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 71,928 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.04%.

In other news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $45,996.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,183.52. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.82.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

