Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DME Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 5,748,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 127,670 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,882,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after buying an additional 848,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,572,000 after acquiring an additional 152,791 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,711,000 after acquiring an additional 542,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of PENN stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.60. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PENN Entertainment

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 342,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,279.36. This represents a 6.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,082,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,587.50. This represents a 3.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $987,300. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PENN Entertainment

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.