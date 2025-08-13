Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $365,000 Position in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. High Ground Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 266,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 94,668 shares during the period. Dauntless Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% during the first quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 48.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $637,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 5.7%

NYSE:HCC opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $75.15. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $297.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.63 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

