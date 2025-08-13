Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $390,000 Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4,052.8% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 666,398 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,268,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after buying an additional 514,034 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,045,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth about $7,829,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $4,938,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEI opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 1.26. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $252.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 345.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

