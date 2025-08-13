Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $412,000 Position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 104.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NMI by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $149.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $852,320.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 409,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,371.52. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

