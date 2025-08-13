Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $424,000 Stake in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 16.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 48.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 775.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 188,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 77,330 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of FTDR opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.41. Frontdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.62 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 125.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $7,281,138.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,372.90. This represents a 78.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

