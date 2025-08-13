Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TMDX opened at $131.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.35. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $157.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.64 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total value of $95,902.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,909. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Weill sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $90,680.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,159.92. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,418 shares of company stock valued at $818,833. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMDX

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.