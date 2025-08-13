Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trustmark from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Trustmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Trustmark Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $40.73.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

