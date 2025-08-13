Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 68.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director John H. Watt, Jr. sold 7,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $330,655.38. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,454.54. This represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NBTB

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.12. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.59. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 16.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.