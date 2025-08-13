Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIOD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 4,211.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 34,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diodes by 5.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $72.76.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.08 million. Diodes had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Diodes’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Diodes



Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

