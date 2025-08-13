Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LGND. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 323.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGND. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,456 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,000. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,912. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,401 shares of company stock valued at $396,648 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $152.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.26. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.58 and a 52 week high of $156.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $47.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

