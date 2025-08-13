Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in Cinemark by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 402.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 20.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In other news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,200 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $226,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 210,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,724.24. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 130,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,502.12. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,724 shares of company stock worth $2,724,435 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNK. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Cinemark from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE CNK opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.90. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.15). Cinemark had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The firm had revenue of $940.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

