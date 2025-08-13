Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $208,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 192.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11,900.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 72,119 shares during the period.
Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance
In other news, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 2,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $314,286.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones purchased 1,149 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.08 per share, with a total value of $98,905.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,505.28. This represents a 49.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,459 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,528 in the last ninety days. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of GSHD stock opened at $86.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $130.39.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 59.49% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
