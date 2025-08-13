Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Innospec by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.48 and its 200 day moving average is $92.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.91 and a beta of 1.07. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.10 and a twelve month high of $128.35.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.70 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

