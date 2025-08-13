Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STC. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stewart Information Services

In other Stewart Information Services news, insider Brad Rable sold 5,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $371,932.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,319.04. The trade was a 19.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Hisey sold 2,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $143,203.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,736.01. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $78.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average is $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

