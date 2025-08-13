Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 735.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Albany International during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W cut Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.51. Albany International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.89.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.06 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.00%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

