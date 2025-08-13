Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 21,236 Shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,236 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,107,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,356,000 after acquiring an additional 621,069 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Enovis by 10.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,489,000 after purchasing an additional 289,644 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Enovis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,490,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 67,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 707,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,038,000 after purchasing an additional 141,517 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Enovis Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Enovis had a negative net margin of 37.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enovis from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Enovis Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

