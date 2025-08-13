Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 232 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 80.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 18,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 31.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 3.9%

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 12-month low of $57.44 and a 12-month high of $82.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average is $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.82 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BOH shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.