Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 251 Shares of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,994,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,843,000 after purchasing an additional 149,326 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the first quarter worth $349,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 0.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,804,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,998,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 36,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLVM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $49.00 price target on shares of Sylvamo and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

NYSE:SLVM opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sylvamo Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $98.02.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Sylvamo had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Sylvamo Profile

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

See Also

