Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 268 Shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,582,000 after acquiring an additional 236,179 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Griffon by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 828,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,203,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at $53,994,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,073,000 after buying an additional 159,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Griffon by 95,382.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,505,000 after buying an additional 623,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. Griffon Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.63.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $613.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.95 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 144.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Griffon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

View Our Latest Report on Griffon

About Griffon

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.