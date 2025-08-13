Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 282 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDW shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tidewater from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Tidewater Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $341.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.28 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $575,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,754.16. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Robotti acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.05 per share, for a total transaction of $630,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,234,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,979,941.85. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,858. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

