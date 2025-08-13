Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,015,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,065,000 after buying an additional 37,601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Calix by 37.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Calix by 3.2% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at $1,066,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,114,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,126,015.20. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,960. This represents a 11.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,000. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

CALX opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.07 and a beta of 1.27. Calix, Inc has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.81 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Calix from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Calix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $50.00 target price on Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

