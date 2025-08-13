Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 36,618 Shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,618 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Teradata by 153.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Teradata by 23.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Teradata by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Up 2.2%

TDC stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Teradata Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $33.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $408.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.73 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 96.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Northland Capmk cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Northland Securities cut Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TDC

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.