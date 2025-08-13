Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 438 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in BankUnited by 165.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.32.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $273.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.17 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $152,989.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,080.33. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $34,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,785.88. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,442 shares of company stock valued at $323,184 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.55.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

