Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 454 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,838,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 11.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 206,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 21,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 398.1% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 10,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

FormFactor Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.16.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). FormFactor had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $93,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,496.68. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.