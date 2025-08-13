Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 477 Shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 197,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,850,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

SBCF stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $31.68.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $151.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

