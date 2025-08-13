Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 486 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 470,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 336,668 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,798,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,772,000 after acquiring an additional 186,544 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 135.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 273,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,331 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,271,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 56.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 98,876 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.56.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.4456 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 269.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cibc World Mkts lowered Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC downgraded Clearway Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CWEN

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.